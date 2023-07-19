Mets hang on to beat White Sox after nearly blowing seven-run lead

David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 Tuesday night after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.

Álvarez and fellow rookie Brett Baty hit back-to-back home runs off Lucas Giolito (6-6) as the Mets took a 5-0 lead in their highest-scoring first inning this season. Álvarez added another two-run homer in the sixth off Tanner Banks for his third multi-homer game, putting the Mets ahead 11-4.

"I do know this: He’s not scared of the moment," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "That’s rare."

The 21-year-old Álvarez has seven homers in 11 games in July and has 19 this season — most among catchers and tied with Josh Jung of Texas for the big league high among rookies.

Asked if he expected to be this productive this fast, Álvarez grinned.

"Why not?" he said through an interpreter.

The only catcher to hit more homers at 21 or younger is Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who had 26 homers at age 21 in 1969.

"I looked out there one time — I do read the (score) board now and then — they had him and the name Johnny Bench," Showalter said. "That gets your attention a little bit."

Chicago closed in the seventh on Jake Burger’s two-run double and Yasmani Grandal’s two-run single against Trevor Gott and Álvarez’s passed ball.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth after a pair of walks by Robertson. Benintendi stole second and Anderson flied out on a slider, slamming his bat as Robertson got his 13th save in 16 chances.

"Last couple innings, we were able to put some zeroes on the board, which allowed our offense — which was on their game today — to get us back in the game," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "We battled all game long, took it down to the last at-bat. We didn’t get this one, but we battled."

Grant Hartwig (2-1) gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings. New York won for the eighth time in 12 games.

Tommy Pham hit an RBI double and Pete Alonso had a sacrifice fly in the first for the Mets, who have been outscored 65-31 in the opening frame.

Jeff McNeil had a pair of RBI singles, DJ Stewart hit his first homer since Sept. 7, 2021, and Francisco Lindor hit an run-scoring double.

Grandal homered off Carlos Carrasco, who allowed four runs and six his in 4 2/3 innings.

Giolito (6-6) gave up a season-high eight runs. one shy of his career high, and matched a season low with 3 2/3 innings. His ERA rose from 3.45 to 3.96.

"You know what, he’s got 32, 33 starts a year — I can’t remember the last time he wasn’t on," Grifol said. "He wasn’t on."

PERFECT STRANGERS

The Mets and White Sox faced each other for the 14th time, including the sixth time at Citi Field. Each club is the other’s least-common opponent.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (left groin), who left Sunday’s game against Atlanta in the first inning, could return to the starting lineup Wednesday. … RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday.

Mets: OF Starling Marte was scratched because of a migraine and replaced in the lineup by Mark Canha, who hit eighth. Marte has missed two of the last three games. … Pham (right groin) returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game. … RHP Edwin Díaz (right patellar tendon) threw from 150 feet.

UP NEXT

RHP Touki Toussaint (0-1, 3.10 ERA) is slated to make his third start and fifth appearance for the White Sox when he opposes Mets RHP Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA) Wednesday night.