12 MLB teams deliver scoring onslaught not seen in 129 years

MLB teams delivered an offensive onslaught during Tuesday’s round of games that hasn’t been seen in 129 years.

Twelve teams scored in double digits as three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time in Major League Baseball history. Those games included the San Francisco Giants topping the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets beating the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals narrowly defeating the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago Cubs scored 17 runs against the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Atlanta Braves 16-13.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins won their games 10-3. And the Cleveland Guardians beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1.

The 12 teams in double digits tied for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, which last occurred on May 30, 1884. It trails only the 13 teams that scored in double digits on July 4, 1884, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

There were 15 official Tuesday games. The Giants and Reds finished a Monday night game that was suspended due to weather.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884. There were three major leagues at the time – the National League, the American Association and the Union Association.

On July 4, 1884, there were 12 teams playing in the National League but every team played a doubleheader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.