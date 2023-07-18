Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Published

Top MLB Draft pick Paul Skenes inks record-breaking $9.2 million signing bonus with Pirates

Paul Skenes is fresh off a College World Series victory with LSU

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paul Skenes is raking in the big bucks now.

Skenes, the first pick of this month's MLB Draft, inked his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes a $9.2 million bonus, the most ever given to a draft pick.

The right-hander's deal beats out Spencer Torkelson's from 2020 when he signed with the Detroit Tigers at $8.42 million. The first baseman played just one minor league season before making Detroit's Opening Day roster last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Skenes at conference

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes speaks a press conference before the Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park. Skenes was the Pirates first round pick and the overall number one pick in the 2023 MLB first year player draft.  (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Skenes is fresh off a College World Series victory with LSU after they took down SEC rival Florida in three games (best-of-three series), and he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

In the college season, he went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. He also was named the National Pitcher of the Year and the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the national college baseball player of the year.

"It was a pretty easy decision, with the organization and the people that are here," Skenes said. "I was very comfortable wanting to come here. It was overall, a very easy offer, in my opinion, to take."

Paul Skenes with the trophy

Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators 18-4 in Game 3 of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Skenes is hoping that he doesn't have to spend too much time in the minors. He thinks he's almost ready for the show.

"I think in terms of my stuff, I think I’m very close," Skenes said when asked if he thought he was ready to jump directly to the major leagues. "It’s a different game, and I’ve never obviously been on a big league field. I’m going to do everything I can to get there as soon as possible and whatever that takes physically, mentally, whatever it is, I’m going do whatever it takes to get there as soon as possible. There are different challenges, and I think it’s a lot more demanding than college."

His stuff is nasty — his fastball touches triple digits, and his offspeed have become true weapons in his arsenal.

Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes takes a drink as he walks to the bullpen at PNC Park following a meeting with reporters after signing with the team in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Pirates drafted Skenes first player overall in this year's Major League Baseball draft.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skenes' LSU teammate, outfielder Dylan Crews, was the second pick to the Washington Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.