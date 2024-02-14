Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Members of Pistons, Suns get into altercation in tunnels of arena before game: report

Isaiah Stewart punched Drew Eubanks, according to The Athletic

Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks didn't wait for the tipoff to get physical on Wednesday night.

Stewart's Detroit Pistons are visiting Phoenix to take on Eubanks and the Suns, but apparently, the two jawed at each other well before the game's 7 p.m. MT tip.

According to The Athletic, Stewart punched Eubanks "in the back tunnels" of Footprint Center at some point Wednesday.

General view of action during the second half of the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on October 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 107-105.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Athletic says Stewart and Eubanks were "going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks' face connected."

There is reportedly police presence involved with the situation, and the NBA is expected to receive video footage of the altercation for review.

Wednesday marks the second and final meeting between the two teams — the Suns won the first matchup, 120-106, back on Nov. 5 in Detroit.

Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the first half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena on January 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Pistons own the NBA's worst record at 8-45, which included an NBA record 28-game losing streak.

The Pistons did not win a game from Oct. 29 to Dec. 29, finally breaking the putrid streak against the Toronto Raptors just before the new year.

The previous record had been 26 consecutive losses, shared by the 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2011-2012 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers also lost 28 straight at a point, but that streak started at the end of the 2014-2015 season and continued into the next campaign — the Pistons became the only team to lose as many games consecutively in a single season.

Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw during the game on February 8, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Phoenix, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, owns the fifth seed in the Western Conference with their 32-22 record.

In an ironic twist, Pistons head coach Monty Williams, in his first season with the team after signing a record-breaking deal, was fired by the Suns last May after they lost to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

