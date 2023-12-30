Pistons snap record-breaking losing streak with first win since October

Do you believe in miracles?

The Detroit Pistons do.

After losing an NBA record 28 straight games, the Pistons are back in the win column for the first time in over two months.

Detroit took home a 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena Saturday.

Their last win came Oct. 28. To put their losing streak into perspective, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers each won a game more recently than the Pistons. Each NFL team had won at least one game since Detroit's last win, while each NHL team had won seven.

The previous record had been 26 consecutive losses, shared by the 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2011-2012 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers also lost 28 straight, but that streak started at the end of the 2014-2015 season and continued into the next campaign.

The Pistons' streak is the NBA's longest in a single season.

Detroit improved to 3-29 on the season.

They were close to a 29th straight loss after nearly blowing a nine-point lead with less than two minutes to go, but Toronto pulled away with clutch free throws late.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit, and Kevin Knox II scored 17 points. Saturday's game was the Pistons' final game of 2023.

They'll kick off the new year in Houston against the Rockets Jan. 1.

