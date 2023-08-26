Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Max Holloway knocks out The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night

The Korean Zombie announced his retirement after the loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie main-evented UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday, and the Hawaii native delivered a fight-stopping knockout to pick up the 25th win of his career.

Holloway and The Korean Zombie, whose real name is Chan Sung Jung, were trading blows with about 4:45 left in the third round of their featherweight fight. Holloway threw a big right fist and connected. Korean Zombie fell to the mat, and the referee came over to stop it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Holloway and Korean Zombie

Chan Sung Jung of South Korea and Max Holloway trade punches in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It’s Holloway’s fourth win in his last five fights as he continues to build momentum more than three years after he suffered back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Since then, he’s defeated Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen and now The Korean Zombie. He lost to Volkanovski again in July 2022.

Instead of talking about the fight, Holloway said he was thinking about those who were affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

"I can’t even talk about the fight right now," Holloway said afterward, via MMA Fighting. "Only thing on my mind is Lahaina, Maui. This one is for you guys. If you guys can, please on Instagram, share to the world and help my fellow Hawaiians. It really means a lot."

Max Holloway and his team

Max Holloway poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Singapore.  (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC STAR SEAN O'MALLEY CLAIMS HE GETS PASS FOR CHEATING ON WIFE: 'I’M A KING, I PAY FOR EVERYTHING'

Korean Zombie said after the bout that he was going to retire.

"I’m going to stop fighting," he said through a translator. "I’ve always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport. I’m not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. 

"I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing so I don’t think I have the opportunity anymore. I think I’m going to stop fighting.

The Korean Zombie in Singapore

Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung of South Korea react after their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Singapore.  (Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If this is truly it for the South Korea native, he will finish 17-8 with six knockouts in his MMA career. He had the fastest win in UFC featherweight history – 7 seconds over Mark Hominick.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.