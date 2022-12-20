Expand / Collapse search
Mavericks' Jason Kidd takes no questions after ejections: 'I already gave up money'

Luka Doncic was also ejected Monday night

Joe Morgan
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did not make it to the fourth quarter Monday night, but he did make it to the postgame press conference. 

He just was not there for long.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, second from left, reacts after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. 

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, second from left, reacts after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis.  (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

In a chaotic sequence, Kidd and star player Luka Doncic were both ejected from the game in the third quarter of 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Doncic was ejected after receiving back-to-back technical fouls with Kidd following him to the showers shortly after for defending his star player.

Kidd arrived at his postgame press conference, gave a short statement, and called it a night. 

"Alright, I’m here because I have to be here," Kidd began. "I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up any more. So, no questions. We’ll go back and look at the tape, see how we can get better. They were a better team tonight, and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up."

Doncic, who had a season-low 19 points, provided a bit more insight into his early exit. 

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Bulls won 144-115. 

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Bulls won 144-115.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"I deserved the first one. I’m not going to lie. But for sure not the second one," Doncic said of his two technical fouls. "I was really shocked when I was ejected."

It was a frustrating night for Dallas, who lost to a Timberwolves team without the services of stars Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. 

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Nick Buchert, #3, in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Dec. 19, 2022 in Minneapolis. Kidd was ejected from the game. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 116-106. 

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks argues with referee Nick Buchert, #3, in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Dec. 19, 2022 in Minneapolis. Kidd was ejected from the game. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 116-106.  ( David Berding/Getty Images)

Third-year star Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota, scoring 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and nine assists. 

The loss dropped Dallas to under .500 on the season, as the Mavericks have now lost five of their last seven games.

