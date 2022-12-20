Mavericks’ Jason Kidd takes no questions after ejections: ‘I already gave up money’

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did not make it to the fourth quarter Monday night, but he did make it to the postgame press conference.

He just was not there for long.

In a chaotic sequence, Kidd and star player Luka Doncic were both ejected from the game in the third quarter of 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic was ejected after receiving back-to-back technical fouls with Kidd following him to the showers shortly after for defending his star player.

Kidd arrived at his postgame press conference, gave a short statement, and called it a night.

"Alright, I’m here because I have to be here," Kidd began. "I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up any more. So, no questions. We’ll go back and look at the tape, see how we can get better. They were a better team tonight, and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up."

Doncic, who had a season-low 19 points , provided a bit more insight into his early exit.

"I deserved the first one. I’m not going to lie. But for sure not the second one," Doncic said of his two technical fouls. "I was really shocked when I was ejected."

It was a frustrating night for Dallas, who lost to a Timberwolves team without the services of stars Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Third-year star Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota , scoring 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The loss dropped Dallas to under .500 on the season, as the Mavericks have now lost five of their last seven games.