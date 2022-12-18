Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers star Anthony Davis out several weeks with foot injury: report

Anthony Davis suffered the injury in Friday's win over Denver Nuggets

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Friday night, but it came at a cost.

Star forward Anthony Davis will be out multiple weeks with a right foot injury he suffered in their 126-108 win, according to ESPN.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers reacts during a 122-118 Boston Celtics overtime win at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers reacts during a 122-118 Boston Celtics overtime win at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday and is still undergoing evaluation on Sunday with a specialist.

The injury came after he collided with Jokic in the first quarter – he did not return after the half.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his leg after falling during the Minnesota Timberwolves game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his leg after falling during the Minnesota Timberwolves game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Lakers are currently on the outside looking into the playoffs – although it's early in the season. Their win bumped them to 12-16. However, they have won 10 of their last 14 games after their 2-12 start.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load in Davis' absence, which won't be easy. The big man is averaging 27.4 points on a career-best 59.3% shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Lakers, from left, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook during the Denver Nuggets game on April 3, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Lakers, from left, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook during the Denver Nuggets game on April 3, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis played in just 40 games last year and only 36 out of a possible 72 in a shortened 20-21 season. 

The Lakers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season – they are 1.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot.

