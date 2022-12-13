Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks
Published

Luka Doncic assessed technical foul after yelling at Mavericks teammate: ‘I’ll get that one back for sure’

The Mavericks beat the Thunder 121-114

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not going to get the benefit of the doubt from NBA referees. 

Doncic, known for his constant needling of referees, was assessed his sixth technical foul of the season Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Reggie Bullock of the Mavericks talks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Reggie Bullock of the Mavericks talks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Early in the third quarter, Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on a layup, giving the budding star an opportunity for a three-point play. 

Doncic, frustrated with the result of the play, could be heard yelling at teammate Dwight Powell. 

The referee, thinking Doncic was complaining about the call, gave Doncic a technical foul. 

"I’m talking to my teammate!" Doncic can be heard saying to the referee. 

After the game, Doncic was asked for the referee's explanation of the technical. 

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks during the Oklahoma City Thunder game at American Airlines Center on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks during the Oklahoma City Thunder game at American Airlines Center on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

"I’ll get that one back for sure," Doncic said when asked if that was his first technical foul for yelling at a teammate. 

"He said that I looked to him, but I didn't look at him," Doncic said of the call. "We sent about seven angles to the NBA office, so they can see I was yelling to teammates."

The technical foul didn’t stop Doncic from another solid performance, scoring 38 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 121-114 win for Dallas.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks reacts after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks reacts after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Dallas knocked down 22 three-pointers on the night, two short of a season-best.

"Every time they made a run, we made a big 3," coach Jason Kidd said. "It’s good to see the ball start to go in."

Doncic is now averaging an NBA-best 33.1 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

