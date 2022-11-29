Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns to miss at least 4 weeks with calf strain: report

Towns left a game after he suffered a non-contact injury in the third quarter

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss at least four weeks with a right calf strain, according to a report from ESPN.

The three-time All-Star could be sidelined for up to six weeks, the report revealed. The team feared that Towns' suffered a substantial injury when he exited Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Towns underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and he should be able to make a full recovery. The four to six week timeline means he could return to the court in January.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Towns suffered the noncontact injury while he was running down the floor. At one point, Towns reached back and grabbed his calf.

Other players and Timberwolves training staff members helped Towns leave the court. He was eventually taken to the locker room where he underwent an examination. 

Initial testing suggested that the 27-year-old did not suffer an Achilles tear.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The 2016 Rookie of the Year has averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 20 games this seasons. 

During his eight-year in the NBA, Towns has averaged just over 23 points per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns watches from the seats during the NBA basketball team's open practice Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns watches from the seats during the NBA basketball team's open practice Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Timberwolves are certainly better with Towns being available, but the team has struggled to find the best way to Towns-Rudy Gobert on court partnership thrive.

Minnesota (10-11) host the Memphis Grizzles (12-8) on Wednesday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

