Cooper Flagg makes NBA history as Mavericks fall to Jazz

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg etched his name into NBA history books on Monday night despite an overtime loss to the Utah Jazz.

Flagg scored 42 points in a 140-133 loss. He scored the most points by an 18-year-old in NBA history, topping the previous mark set by LeBron James on Dec. 13, 2003, when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the loss weighed more on him.

"Obviously, we didn’t win. So it's tough for me to want to be happy, or any of that, but obviously it’s a success," Flagg said.

He also became the fifth rookie to record at least 40 points, five rebounds and five assists in the last 15 years. He finished with seven rebounds and six assists.

"It’s come a long way from the start of the season, so I’m proud of that fourth quarter," Flagg said. "It’s a new game ... but I am getting more and more comfortable ... and just settling in, honestly, just being myself and letting the game come to me."

Flagg also made history back in November when he became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 35 points.

Ultimately, the Mavericks are 10-17 and sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. For Flagg, the records are nice, but doing it in a losing effort is not what he’s about.

"I’m not really focused on a lot of that stuff (the records). I’m more just focused on being present, day to day, and trying to get better and getting our team as many wins as we can," he said.

Utah is 10-15 on the season and are 10th in the conference standings.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 37 points as he made five 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen added 33 points and 16 rebounds.

