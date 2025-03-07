Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford’s wife reveals she ‘went f---ing mad’ amid Rams’ contract negotiations

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a restructured contract last week

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Matthew Stafford’s big decision: Did he make the right call staying with the Los Angeles Rams? | Speak Video

Matthew Stafford’s big decision: Did he make the right call staying with the Los Angeles Rams? | Speak

Super Bowl champion Will Blackmon breaks down Matthew Stafford's big decision to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. He discusses whether it was the right move for Stafford and the team’s future, analyzing how his presence impacts the Rams' playoff ch...

Kelly Stafford said Thursday that she was relieved after the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a restructured contract with Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford last week, but for Kelly, it was not always smooth sailing in the Stafford household. 

During the latest episode of her podcast "The Morning After," Kelly was joined by her husband to discuss his new contract, which did not extend his time with the Rams beyond his original extension, but it did raise his salary substantially across his final two seasons. 

Kelly Stafford at Dodger Stadium

Matthew Stafford, #9 of the Los Angeles Rams, and his wife Kelly Stafford look on prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Kelly, who previously discussed the speculation about a potential trade, said she was happy to learn that Stafford would be remaining with the Rams. 

"Holy s--- am I so glad we’re here," she said Thursday.

"He’s very good at compartmentalizing everything," Kelly said of her husband. "Me on the other hand, when he says you think about the uncertainty all the time you go crazy – I went f---ing mad, I went so crazy."

Following the end of the 2024 season, speculation began to build around Stafford’s future with the Rams. Initial reports indicated that the team was hesitant to renegotiate the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022. 

Matthew Stafford celebrates

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, #9, reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The team even reportedly allowed Stafford to shop his value around the league. 

RAMS, MATTHEW STAFFORD REACH AGREEMENT TO KEEP QUARTERBACK IN LOS ANGELES

However, last Friday, the team announced that both sides had agreed to a restructured deal. The details of the deal have yet to be revealed, but head coach Sean McVay did clarify that the deal did not add extra years to the contract, which will keep Stafford in Los Angeles through the 2026 season. 

"I give him so much credit in that," Kelly said of McVay’s transparency with Stafford. "I just felt like he wanted to make sure that everything was good for everybody and I was grateful for that." 

"I know that all you want to do is play for [McVay] too. I think the uncertainty killed me in a lot of ways, but, at the end of the day, what I want is what’s best for you."

Matthew and Kelly Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, #9, celebrates with wife Kelly after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"This is where we both wanted to be, and I’m just glad he gets to play for the team and the coach that he wants to end his career with," she later added. 

Stafford passed for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for the Rams, who went 10-7 and won the NFC West before reaching the divisional round of the playoffs before suffering a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions. 

Amid the contract negotiations, the New York Giants were floated as a potential trade partner. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.