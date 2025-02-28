Rams, Matthew Stafford reach agreement to keep quarterback in Los Angeles

Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere.

The star quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a restructured deal Friday that will keep Stafford in California, the team announced.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants were in trade talks with Stafford’s camp, but the quarterback ended up taking less to stay with the Rams, according to the NFL Network.

Stafford and the Rams were one play away from knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round before falling short.

In that loss, Stafford completed nearly 60% of his passes while throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns despite less-than-ideal weather conditions.

The Rams won the NFC West last season, going 10-7 and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round before eventually losing to the Eagles.

Stafford, 37, was good last season. The Rams were 10-6 in his starts (Stafford rested in Week 18), and Stafford completed nearly 66% of his passes for 3,762 yards, while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While Stafford will be back with the Rams, Cooper Kupp likely will not be. The team is looking to trade him.

Despite potentially losing Kupp, Stafford still has Puka Nacua, a 2023 fifth-round pick who has developed into a star, to throw to.

Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams in his first season with the team after being traded from the Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 season and will hope to bring another to Los Angeles with his return.

The Raiders and the Giants now figure to look to free agency or the NFL Draft to solve their quarterback woes.

