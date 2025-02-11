Matthew Stafford, Giants rumors swirl after team’s latest coaching move

With the Matthew Stafford trade rumors abuzz, the New York Giants made a move that added fuel to the fire.

The Giants hired Stafford’s brother-in-law, Chad Hall, as their assistant quarterback coach, per ESPN.

Hall is reuniting with current Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The trio spent time together with the Buffalo Bills.

Hall was the Bills' wide receiver coach while Daboll was the offensive coordinator, and Schoen was the assistant general manager with Buffalo. Hall spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their wide receiver coach.

Stafford’s wife and Hall’s sister, Kelly, had a caption in one of her recent Instagram posts that added to the trade rumors.

"Future might be blurry but the present is always clear with you," Kelly’s full caption read below the blurry picture of her and Matthew.

Cooper Kupp, one of Stafford’s closest friends on the team, posted on X last week that the Los Angeles Rams are seeking to trade him.

Kelly expressed her thoughts about the Rams moving on from Kupp during a recent episode of her "Morning After" podcast.

"I will say, the trading away of Cooper, I am a little confused because we were one play away from the NFC Championship and I think if we go, we win," Kelly said.

"… And there’s now talk about trading your quarterback away. I don’t get it."

Kelly even went a step further, saying if Matthew decided against playing for the Rams that she would be "good" with it.

"I love the life that we have built here. With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it. Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade [Stafford], or Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams, I’m good," Kelly shared.

After releasing Daniel Jones in November and with both Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito hitting free agency, the Giants currently don’t have a quarterback on the roster.

The Giants do have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and are rumored to have interest in Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as they look to find their franchise quarterback.

The Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles their toughest test en route to winning Super Bowl LIX when they lost to them 28-23 in the NFC Divisional round.

In that loss, Stafford completed nearly 60% of his passes while throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns despite less-than-ideal conditions.

Stafford, 36, was good last season. The Rams were 10-6 in his starts, and Stafford completed nearly 66% of his passes for 3,762 yards, while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

