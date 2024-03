Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three-time PGA Tour winner and one-time Masters champion Angel Cabrera will not compete at Augusta National next month after being denied a visa to the U.S., according to multiple reports.

Cabrera, who was only recently cleared to participate in Tour-sanctioned events after being released on parole in August for gender violence, had his American visa temporarily declined.

His longtime agent, Manuel Tagle, confirmed the news to Golf Week, adding that a final decision will not come in time for The Masters.

"More information has been requested and will be provided to the embassy shortly. Final decision on the visa will take no less than 8 to 10 weeks. He will not be at The Masters," Tagle said.

Cabrera was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison in Argentina for threats and harassment of his ex-partner, a case that was joined by another of his ex’s. He was released in August.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in January that, like all past champions, Cabrera would be welcomed back to compete at The Masters if visa issues did not interfere.

"Angel certainly is one of our great champions," Ridley said at the Latin America Amateur Championship. "As we all know, he has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues.

"We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues."

The 54-year-old pro won The Masters in 2009 and last competed in the major in 2019. He also won the U.S. Open in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.