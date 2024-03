Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Masters, the first major tournament of the year on the PGA Tour, is full of many traditions at Augusta National Golf Club, including the reigning champions’ dinner.

Jon Rahm is that man this year, and in three weeks, a select group of golfers who have won the Masters will be sitting at the same table for the annual Champions Dinner.

It’s customary for the last man to get the coveted green jacket to put together the menu for the feast, and Rahm stayed very close to his heritage with his meal choices.

The Spaniard chose to go with a Spanish menu, which features classic dishes from his home country, more specifically Basque Country in northern Spain where he grew up.

The Masters’ Instagram account posted the full menu for all to see on Tuesday, which starts with a "Tapas y Pintxos" portion of small plates to pick on.

Rahm will have the chefs bring out dishes like "Ibéricos," an acorn-fed Iberian Ham cured pork loin, "Chistorra con Patata," a spicy basque chorizo and potatoes, and a classic "Tortilla de Patatas," a Spanish omelette with onions and confit potatoes.

Even "Mama Rahm’s Classic Lentil Stew," which is called "Lentejas Estofadas," will be on the table for everyone to enjoy.

For the first course, an "Ensalada de Txangurro" will be served to the golfers, which is a Basque crab salad with potato.

For the main course, the golfers will get to choose from two options: "Chuletón a la Parrilla" or "Rodaballo al Pil-Pil." The first option is a Basque ribeye steak with Tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers, while the second is a turbot (fish) with Navarra white asparagus.

And finally, for those with a sweet tooth, Rahm has "Milhojas de Crema y Nata," which is a puffy pastry cake served with custard and Chantilly cream.

This menu is on the other end of the spectrum compared to what the 2022 Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler, put together last year. He had an American spread of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, Texas ribeye steaks and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with ice cream for dessert.

While Rahm’s menu sounds quite delectable, it will be interesting to see what conversations may be had at the table. Rahm was a part of the PGA Tour when he won things last year against Brooks Koepka, a LIV Golf member who came in second at Augusta National.

But Rahm has since left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf this year. So, there may be a bit of tension in the air, though these golfers certainly have known each other well over the years.

