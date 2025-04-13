Masters officials penalize golfer over ball move

Min Woo Lee’s chances of an incredible Masters victory at Augusta National this weekend took a hit as tournament officials penalized the golfer for an infraction on the 13th hole.

Lee was hit with a one-stroke penalty after officials said he caused his ball to move on the fairway. Lee asked for an official after he noticed his ball had moved and it was determined that "his actions near the ball did cause it to move," according to Augusta National.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He carded a 77 for the round, putting him toward the back of the pack with Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun and Akshay Bhatia for the tournament.

The 26-year-old Australian came into the tournament fresh off an impressive victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open late last month. He was 20-under par and finished one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland.

JOSE LUIS BALLESTER APOLOGIZES FOR APPARENT UNSAVORY ACTIONS DURING FIRST ROUND ACTIONS AT MASTERS

He had three wins on the European Tour, two wins on the PGA Tour of Australasia and one victory on the Asian Tour.

He would have needed a miracle to get back into contention.

The final round will see Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners battle it out on Sunday. McIlroy was 12-under par and DeChambeau was 10-under and will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET. Conners was 8-under par and is set to tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler, last year’s winner, was 5-under par and tied for sixth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.