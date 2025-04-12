Jose Luis Ballester apologizes for apparent unsavory actions during first round actions at Masters

Jose Luis Ballester won the 2024 U.S. Amateur, which granted him a spot at the Masters this year, but the 21-year-old's first time competing in the major on the famed course was overshadowed by a moment during the first-round action.

Ballester seemingly admitted that he had urinated in Rae's Creek at Amen Corner at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. The Spaniard said he "completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the (13th) tee box," and after playing partner Justin Thomas "had an issue on the green," he said he had taken advantage.

But as the hours and days following the incident in question passed, Ballester began making it clear that he was ready to put the now-infamous moment behind him.

"I already apologized to the club, and I think we just move on from this moment," Ballester responded to questions about whether Augusta National officials had spoken to him about his actions.

Ballester also competes in the collegiate ranks for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He arrived at Augusta National on Thursday wearing a hat that said "Sun Devils" upside down.

Friday did not go according to plan for Ballester, as he ended up missing the cut. Nevertheless, he had a positive takeaway and took advantage of the opportunity to learn from Thomas and his other partner, Scottie Scheffler, who has won two of the last three Masters.

"These guys are here especially because of how good they are around the greens, how much knowledge they have, how good they are at perceiving the slopes and reading greens," Ballester said.

"I hit many good shots with drivers and irons both days, but what I felt that those guys are in a completely [different] level from where I am is around the greens."

Last year, amateur Neal Shipley spent his final round with five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Ballester acknowledged the disappointing result at the tournament, but he also expressed optimism about his future. "It was not a great week for me in that aspect, but also looking forward to the next opportunities that I get to see how I compare myself with them," he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Justin Rose was atop the Masters Leaderboard at 8 under par. Meanwhile, Scheffler was working to move out of a four-way tie for fifth place as third-round action played out.

