Massachusetts teens hailed for giving spare Red Sox ticket to homeless man

Three Massachusetts teens are being hailed on social media for giving a spare Red Sox ticket to a man they say was homeless.

Sean Wetzonis, Francisco Rios and Pedro Lugo, of Malden, were headed to Fenway Park for the team’s game against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night when one member of their group had to back out due to a family emergency, NBC Boston reported.

Instead of trying to re-sell the extra ticket at the last minute, the teens, the station says, offered the seat to a man they say was sitting outside of the stadium holding a cup asking for change in one hand, and a sign that read “Go Sox” in the other.

The man accepted their offer and joined the teens inside Fenway Park.

Wetzonis, in a separate interview with Fox25 Boston, said while many attendees that night were looking at their phones, the man was “really immersed in the game."

The act of kindness is now being hailed on social media.

“What an amazingly wonderful, kind thing to do!!” one Facebook user wrote.

“That was such a wonderful gesture,” said another.

Wetzonis told NBC Boston that "a lot of these homeless people are just overlooked" and that it is "nice to see that a little thing as a ticket that was going to go to waste from us that ended up going to him just made the biggest difference in his day."