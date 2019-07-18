David Price, Dennis Eckersley feud reignites after plane incident resurfaces

The feud between Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price and Hall of Fame closer-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley reignited Wednesday over a resurfaced story about an incident on a plane.

Two years ago, Price confronted Eckersley on a team flight after Eckersley criticized a player’s performance on air. The incident was brought up again in a lengthy profile in the Boston Globe. Price called it “trash” that Eckersley discussed the incident again.

“I didn't know how to deal with that. I don't plan on saying a word to him, I don't plan on seeing him, never,” Eckersley told the Boston Globe. “I don't really give a (expletive) one way or another. I don't think he really cares one way or the other.”

According to the Associated Press, it’s the only time Eckersley has talked publicly about the plane spat.

Price addressed Eckersley’s comments hours before the Red Sox were set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The fact that it was two years ago, over two years ago now. The fact that he wanted to move on and since then he's went on the radio and talked about it, done it again,” Price said. “In 2017, I addressed it, told you guys in front of the camera I wish I handled it differently. I did it again in 2018 in spring training on Day One. Said the same thing.”

Price said there was a meeting arranged for he and Eckersley in 2017, in which Price planned to apologize. Price said Eckersley back out of the meeting.

Price is in his fourth season with the Red Sox. He has a 3.16 ERA in 17 starts this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.