Marlins third base coach fractures leg after getting hit by foul ball

The Marlins are on a 6-game losing streak

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Everyone is feeling the brunt of the Miami Marlins' six-game losing streak. Even the coaches.

Third base coach Jody Reed fractured his lower right leg when struck by a foul ball off the bat of Jesús Sánchez during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the third inning, Sánchez, batting from the left side, fouled off a 92 mph fastball from Dakota Hudson down the third base line, and Reed hardly had any time to react.

Jody Reed

Miami Marlins third base/infield coach Jody Reed against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.  (Matt Marton/USA Today Sports)

The ball struck him on the right leg, and he walked it off like a champ.

However, he was replaced by quality control coach Griffin Benedict, and manager Skip Schumaker said X-rays revealed the fracture.

The Marlins have been one of the league's surprise teams this season, going 53-39 and holding the first wild-card spot in the National League.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, of the Miami Marlins hands his equipment to third base coach Jody Reed between innings against the New York Mets at Citi Field April 7, 2023, in New York City. (Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

However, they have lost each of their first six games since the All-Star break. Entering play Thursday, they were a half-game out of the postseason.

Miami will look to get back to its winning ways Friday when it hosts the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series. 

Jody Reed after home run

Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed reaches out to first baseman Garrett Cooper, who hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at LoanDepot Park.  (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports)

Reed hit .270 with 27 homers and 392 RBIs during an 11-year playing career from 1987-1997. He managed in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.