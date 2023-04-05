Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffers apparent shoulder injury after attempting to steal base, exits game early

Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early after sustaining a shoulder injury while attempting to steal second base.

The injury happened during the first inning when Chisholm tried to steal after leading off the first with a single to right field and collided with Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer.

He was slow to get up after his head appeared to hit Farmer’s shin.

Bally Sports Florida announced on Twitter shortly after the collision that Chisholm had a stinger in his right shoulder and was listed as day to day.

Stinger injuries are common in contact sports and usually "occur when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed (squeezed together) after an impact," according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

After a few minutes, Chisholm walked off with the help of manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



