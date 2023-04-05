Expand / Collapse search
Miami Marlins
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffers apparent shoulder injury after attempting to steal base, exits game early

Chisholm was reportedly listed as day to day

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early after sustaining a shoulder injury while attempting to steal second base. 

The injury happened during the first inning when Chisholm tried to steal after leading off the first with a single to right field and collided with Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer. 

A sliding Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is tagged by Kyle Farmer of the Minnesota Twins while attempting to steal second base during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla. 

A sliding Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is tagged by Kyle Farmer of the Minnesota Twins while attempting to steal second base during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

He was slow to get up after his head appeared to hit Farmer’s shin. 

Bally Sports Florida announced on Twitter shortly after the collision that Chisholm had a stinger in his right shoulder and was listed as day to day. 

Miami Marlins assistant athletic trainer Ben Potenziano tends to Jazz Chisholm after he was injured attempting to steal second base during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla. 

Miami Marlins assistant athletic trainer Ben Potenziano tends to Jazz Chisholm after he was injured attempting to steal second base during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Stinger injuries are common in contact sports and usually "occur when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed (squeezed together) after an impact," according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. 

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins sits at second base after being thrown out attempting to steal during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla. 

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins sits at second base after being thrown out attempting to steal during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park April 5, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

After a few minutes, Chisholm walked off with the help of manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.