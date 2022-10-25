Expand / Collapse search
Miami Marlins
Published

Miami Marlins select Skip Schumaker as next manager: report

Schumaker most recently served as a bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Skip Schumaker has been chosen to lead the Miami Marlins as the team's new manager, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Shumaker, 42, will become the franchise's 16th manager. He joins the Marlins after most recently serving as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. From 2018-2021, Shumaker spent time with the Padres as a first base coach and associate manager.

The Marlins parted ways with Don Mattingly last month after seven seasons. 

A 2022 photo of Skip Schumaker, bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals. 

A 2022 photo of Skip Schumaker, bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Mattingly won 443 games, but lost 587 during his tenure with Miami. He earned NL Manager of the Year honors for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after the Marlins earned a playoff berth.

Skip Schumaker of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park July 5, 2022, in Atlanta.

Skip Schumaker of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Mattingly and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways.

View of the scoreboard and left field seats at loanDepot Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins June 9, 2022, in Miami, Fla.

View of the scoreboard and left field seats at loanDepot Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins June 9, 2022, in Miami, Fla. (Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Schumaker is a former major league outfielder and second baseman. He played 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, but also spent time with the Dodgers and Reds.

Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. He retired in March 2016. The job with the Marlins marks his first managerial opportunity. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.