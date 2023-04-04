Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch timer violation that resulted in strikeout

Manny Machado's day is finished after just one at-bat.

The third baseman was ejected in the first inning of the San Diego Padres' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks for arguing a pitch clock violation that resulted in a strikeout to end the frame.

Batters have eight seconds to be "alert" in the batter's box for a pitch. Machado was fixing his gloves in the box, and home plate umpire Ron Kulpa ruled he was not ready in time for a pitch.

Machado and manager Bob Melvin both argued the call, and Machado was ejected.

During the at-bat, Machado tried to call time, but the umpire did not allow it, determining the slugger took too long.

Machado was the first batter called for a timer violation in spring training, and he admitted it was going to take time to adjust to the new pitch clock.

The new timers have done exactly what they were intended to do. The pace of games has quickened.

Nine-inning games in the first four days of the season took an average of two hours and 38 minutes, 25 minutes shorter than 2022's 3:03. An average game time of 2:38 would be the shortest since games lasted an average of 2:39 in 1985.

"Attention span of fans, we know, is limited, but the game, historically, was played in a window, two-and-a-half (hours) to 2:45, and in a lot of ways, we think we're restoring baseball to when it was the most popular," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week.

"I think that nothing stays in exactly the same form. And the fact of the matter is the game evolved naturally, and it's changed dramatically. And it got to the point where it was important to intervene and make sure that we are putting the best product on the field."