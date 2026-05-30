Despite potential ratings nightmare for NHL, Vegas-Carolina Stanley Cup Final still has plenty of intrigue

After nearly a month and a half of blood, sweat, tears and handshake lines, the Stanley Cup Finals matchup has been set.

And our two worthy competitors are... the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Oh, boy.

I'm sure those are the exact words that came out of the mouth of Commissioner Gary Bettman and every NHL marketing executive's mouth the minute Friday night's Eastern Conference Finals game ended.

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From a ratings perspective, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more disastrous matchup for the league than two non-traditional, relatively small markets with a serious lack of marketable superstars on the ice.

Say what you will about the Florida-Edmonton series from the past two seasons, but at least they had guys like Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk as well as a traditional hockey city trying desperately to return to the mountaintop.

There was surface-level intrigue there and it made for an easy sell.

Believe it or not, despite the ratings nightmare this final poses for the NHL, there is still plenty of intrigue to be had in a Vegas-Carolina showdown.

Let's start with the players themselves.

Sure, you're missing a McDavid, or a Draisaitl, or even a Tkachuk, but there are a ton of really bright, young stars as well as established and well-known vets on both sides of the ice.

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Guys like Jack Eichel, William Karlson and Mark Stone on Vegas and players like Sebastian Aho, Jacob Slavin and Seth Jarvis on Carolina are some of the best the league has to offer.

The quality of play will be at a high level when both of these teams take the ice.

I didn't even mention perhaps the most intriguing player of them all: Mitch Marner.

The former Maple Leaf was a whipping boy in Toronto whenever the Leafs couldn't get past the second round of the playoffs, but his first postseason in Vegas has been downright magical.

There's a good chance if the Golden Knights capture Lord Stanley that Marner will win the Conn Smythe, which would be such a twist of the knife to everyone back home in Toronto.

Marner going from sacrificial lamb to playoff MVP would be worth the price of admission alone.

There are also great team storylines to follow.

For Carolina, they finally got that Eastern Conference Finals monkey off their back after running into a brick wall of a Florida Panthers team in 2023 and 2025.

Although the franchise has a Stanley Cup from two decades ago, the only guy on the team with any experience from that Cup run, Rod Brind'Amour, is now sitting behind the bench with a suit and tie on.

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Will the Hurricanes take advantage of finally getting over the hump in the Conference Finals?

And for Vegas, they have a budding dynasty on their hands.

The franchise has only been around for nine years, but this is already its third trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

They lost to the Capitals in 2018 (their first year in existence) and put on a masterclass against the Panthers in 2023.

Should they win this year, they will be on the shortlist of best franchises in the last decade, as two Cups and three appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals already put them in rarefied air.

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Okay, so it's not the Rangers vs. the Blackhawks or any of the other juicy matchups the league office and TV executives dream about at the start of every season, but this year's Stanley Cup Finals will still feature two great teams and plenty of interesting storylines.

If you aren't excited for the series, just say you don't like hockey.

It's okay, I won't judge (alright, maybe a little).