Make-A-Wish recipient chooses to meet CJ Stroud because of his faith: 'A great Christian'

John Sperring, 12, is a Make-A-Wish recipient, and his wish was to meet C.J. Stroud.

Sperring lives in Dallas, but after seeing NRG Stadium from his hospital room, he became a Houston Texans fan.

Sperring was born with hypoplastic heft heart syndrome (HLHS), where the left side of his heart is not developed and does not pump blood into the body. He underwent emergency open-heart surgery.

The 12-year-old was featured on ESPN's "My Wish" series, and when asked what him his strong, he said he was "praying to God that He would heal me quick, and I can get back."

Amid his Texans fandom, Sperring said Stroud has become his favorite player.

"He's a very humble player and always puts God first in his interviews," Sperring said.

Sperring spent the day with Stroud and his Texans teammates during their media day. He also signed a one-day contract to officially become a member of the Texans, and also caught practice and even broke down the team huddle.

Stroud asked how the Dallas kid became a Texans fan.

"From my hospital, I could see NRG [Stadium], and you're a great Christian," Sperring said.

Stroud later gave him a signed jersey with Bible scriptures "that made me think of you" -- Pslams 34:15-18, Philippians 4:6-7, and Jeremiah 29:11.

"To John! Go Texans!! Praying for you Buddy!" Stroud wrote on the jersey.

The two then shared a hug, and Stroud couldn't help hide his emotions anymore.

"You're gonna make me cry, bro," he said. "You already had me tearing up earlier… 12 years old, you love Jesus, I love that, man. Keep that child-like faith."

"You make me want to play harder," Stroud told Sperring after practice.

Stroud has continuously been outspoken about his faith - when asked about his goals for 2025 when this past season ended, he honed in on his relationship with God.

"Lock it back in with the Lord. Kinda in the lukewarm season – one foot in, one foot out. The Lord has helped me get outta that," he said at the time. "So, that’s really my 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible. You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston. That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."

