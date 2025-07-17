Expand / Collapse search
T.J. Watt

Steelers, T.J. Watt reach agreement on contract extension ahead of NFL training camp kickoff: reports

Watt skipped mandatory minicamp last month during a contract dispute

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The NFL contract drama is finally over in Pittsburgh.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt reached a deal on a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported the deal is worth $123 million. 

The average annual salary makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

T.J. Watt reacts

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Myles Garrett agreed to the terms of a lucrative contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. At the time, the $40 million in annual salary made him the top-paid non-quarterback.

Last month, Watt skipped mandatory minicamp, and it appeared to be not-so-subtle message to the only team he’s ever played for about his desire to iron out a new contract before the 2025 season.

TJ Watt celebrates after a first quarter sack

Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after a first-quarter sack during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.  (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The decision to skip minicamp was a noticeable shift from Watt’s approach in 2021, when he did a "hold in" during both minicamp and training camp before agreeing to a contract on the eve of the regular season.

Watt, the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was about to enter the final season of the four-year extension he signed in September 2021. That $112 million deal made Watt the highest-paid defender in the league at the time.

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt stands on the sideline after being injured during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh Sept. 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Some Steelers players are scheduled to report to training camp July 23.

Watt tied the single-season sacks record in 2021. Last season, he recorded double-digit sacks for the sixth time in his NFL career. The 30-year-old is also a seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.