Steelers, T.J. Watt reach agreement on contract extension ahead of NFL training camp kickoff: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL contract drama is finally over in Pittsburgh.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt reached a deal on a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported the deal is worth $123 million.

The average annual salary makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Earlier this year, Myles Garrett agreed to the terms of a lucrative contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. At the time, the $40 million in annual salary made him the top-paid non-quarterback.

2025 NFL FREE AGENCY TRACKER: TJ WATT BECOMES HIGHEST-PAID NON-QB IN NFL HISTORY

Last month, Watt skipped mandatory minicamp, and it appeared to be not-so-subtle message to the only team he’s ever played for about his desire to iron out a new contract before the 2025 season.

The decision to skip minicamp was a noticeable shift from Watt’s approach in 2021, when he did a "hold in" during both minicamp and training camp before agreeing to a contract on the eve of the regular season.

Watt, the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was about to enter the final season of the four-year extension he signed in September 2021. That $112 million deal made Watt the highest-paid defender in the league at the time.

Some Steelers players are scheduled to report to training camp July 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watt tied the single-season sacks record in 2021. Last season, he recorded double-digit sacks for the sixth time in his NFL career. The 30-year-old is also a seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.