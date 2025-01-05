Texans' CJ Stroud reveals faithful answer when asked about 2025 goals

C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans in the playoffs for the second straight season despite a year filled with ups and downs and a bunch of injuries.

Stroud talked to reporters Saturday ahead of the 2024 regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans and opened up about his goals for 2025 and beyond. While playoffs and accolades are one thing, Stroud talked about honing in on his relationship with God instead.

"Lock it back in with the Lord. Kinda in the lukewarm season – one foot in, one foot out. The Lord has helped me get outta that," he said. "So, that’s really my 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible.

"You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston. That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."

Stroud has never shied away from talking about his faith. He talked about giving glory to God following the team’s playoff win last year against the Cleveland Browns – an answer that NBC omitted in its social media post.

He told Fox News Digital last year it was great to have a big community of Christian athletes in the NFL.

"I feel like, of course, football is amazing, but one day this sport will be done," he said. "This is our passion, but I think our purposes are bigger than just football, and it’s cool to see people use their platform to show their purpose in the Lord."

"So, I think we have a really good community of a lot of believers in the league and really around the sports world. I think the more we can do with our platform, the better we can make this world and hopefully, really help people if they want the help to find Christ and really understand that God loves you no matter what. That’s really the light I feel like we’re trying to shine."