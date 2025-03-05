Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Maine

Maine lawmaker praises Trump for 'clear message' on keeping men out of women's sports

President Donald Trump alluded to his 'No Men in Women's Sports' executive order

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Maine state rep talks 'extreme' transgender athlete policy Video

Maine state rep talks 'extreme' transgender athlete policy

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, appears on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb" show to talk about the state's transgender athlete policy.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Maine state GOP Rep. Laurel Libby applauded President Donald Trump’s remarks on keeping biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports on Tuesday night in his speech to a joint session of Congress.

Libby was censured in the Maine House of Representatives over a social media post that pointed out a transgender athlete had won a girls’ competition. Libby had also been vocal in her disagreement with how Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ spat with the president went down in February. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump points

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The two clashed over the state’s decision not to alter its gender-participation policy to comply with the president’s executive order to keep biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports. Trump threatened to pull federal funding for Maine’s schools if the state did not comply.

On Tuesday night, Trump received loud cheers from his colleagues when he mentioned the executive order. He called out Payton McNabb’s story about being left severely injured when a transgender athlete spiked a ball in her face during a high school volleyball competition. She was unable to finish out her high school career on the court.

"Schools will kick men off the girls’ team, or they will lose all federal funding," Trump said.

Payton McNabb and Usha Vance

Payton McNabb, left, claps as second lady Usha Vance watches during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BILL TO PREVENT MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS RECEIVES NO SUPPORT FROM SENATE DEMS: WHO WERE THEY?

Libby wrote on X that Mills must be "absolutely panicking."

"Her failures have made Maine ground zero in the fight to protect girls' sports. President Trump is sending a clear message to her and other leaders nationwide: Our girls’ voices will be heard and their rights will be respected."

Trump’s remarks came a day after Senate Democrats blocked the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act from advancing in the Senate. Republicans needed 60 votes to overcome the filibuster but only received 51.

State Rep Laurel Libby speaks to Fox News Digital

State Rep. Laurel Libby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No Senate Democrat voted in favor of the bill backed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.