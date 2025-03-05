Maine lawmaker praises Trump for 'clear message' on keeping men out of women's sports

Maine state GOP Rep. Laurel Libby applauded President Donald Trump’s remarks on keeping biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports on Tuesday night in his speech to a joint session of Congress.

Libby was censured in the Maine House of Representatives over a social media post that pointed out a transgender athlete had won a girls’ competition. Libby had also been vocal in her disagreement with how Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ spat with the president went down in February.

The two clashed over the state’s decision not to alter its gender-participation policy to comply with the president’s executive order to keep biological males out of girls’ and women’s sports. Trump threatened to pull federal funding for Maine’s schools if the state did not comply.

On Tuesday night, Trump received loud cheers from his colleagues when he mentioned the executive order. He called out Payton McNabb’s story about being left severely injured when a transgender athlete spiked a ball in her face during a high school volleyball competition. She was unable to finish out her high school career on the court.

"Schools will kick men off the girls’ team, or they will lose all federal funding," Trump said.

Libby wrote on X that Mills must be "absolutely panicking."

"Her failures have made Maine ground zero in the fight to protect girls' sports. President Trump is sending a clear message to her and other leaders nationwide: Our girls’ voices will be heard and their rights will be respected."

Trump’s remarks came a day after Senate Democrats blocked the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act from advancing in the Senate. Republicans needed 60 votes to overcome the filibuster but only received 51.

No Senate Democrat voted in favor of the bill backed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.