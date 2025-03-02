Pro-trans activists in Maine protest outside censured rep's home amid her support for Trump's sports order

Activists protested outside Maine Rep. Laurel Libby's home on Sunday in opposition to her beliefs about transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports.

Libby was last week censured by the state's House of Representatives for a recent social media post pointing out that a transgender high school athlete had won a girls' competition.

The Maine House's Democratic majority, led by Speaker Ryan Fecteau, passed the censure resolution Tuesday night in a 75-70 vote. Libby is now no longer allowed to speak on the house floor or vote until she issues an apology.

Just eight protesters appeared outside Libby's home with signs reading "Shame on you Laurel 4 exploiting a child 4 your political gain" and "protect trans youth," according to The Maine Wire.

The mini-protest came a day after hundreds took part in a rally against Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills recently clashed with President Donald Trump over his executive order on keeping transgender athletes out of women's and girls sports. Several female athletes took the microphone at the march to speak out against their Democratic governor.

Ahead of the march, an online petition to recall the governor received over 22,000 signatures . Hundreds appeared at the rally.

Last week, Trump told Mills at the White House that she must follow his executive order or "you're not going to get any federal funding."

"We’ll see you in court," she replied.

As for Libby, she told Fox News Digital last week that she would not apologize for the post. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Sunday's protest outside her home.

"It's a remarkable double standard as there are public photos of this individual in many places, on social media and even some posted by his school, and so, yes, this post went viral, but this was an individual who participated in a public event, who publicly stood on a podium and accepted a championship medal that rightfully belonged to the girls standing on the second-place spot," Libby said.

The U.S. Department of Education announced shortly after Mills' and Trump's interaction that it will be investigating the state for allowing trans athletes to compete in girls' sports and for potential Title IX violations.

