Mac McClung, who has played in 1 NBA game this season, wins 3rd straight dunk contest

Mac McClung forged his own personal dynasty during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The guard, who has only played in one game for the Orlando Magic during the regular season, took San Francisco by storm on Saturday and won his third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Contest. It’s the first time any NBA player has won the event three times in a row.

The G League star had four perfect dunks, each scoring a 50. McClung dunked over a car and over 6-foot-11 Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Evan Mobley. He defeated San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle to maintain his championship.

"It kind of feels like a blur," he said. "It’s something I love doing. That’s where my creativity comes from. I genuinely love this contest and I love to dunk."

McClung, who plays for the Osceola Magic in the G League, is the second dunker to win the contest three times. Nate Robinson won in 2006 and then again in 2009 and 2010.

"I think the contest is a beautiful thing," McClung said. "I know people probably want bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it.... This contest is a special thing. We all love it."

McClung’s performance sparked reactions from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"mac might make me decide to dunk," Morant wrote on X.

"If you do it. I’ll do it with you," Antetokounmpo added.

McClung only has five NBA games under his belt. He’s played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in addition to the Magic.

He said he prepared for the contest for nearly nine months and isn’t sure if he’ll go for a fourth title.

Matas Buzelis, of the Bulls, and Andre Jackson, of the Bucks, were eliminated in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.