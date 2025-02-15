NBA All-Star Draymond Green says games are 'boring,' have 'no substance'

The 3-pointer has changed the game of basketball, and Draymond Green isn't thrilled about it.

This season, roughly 75 3-pointers have been attempted per game. Just five years ago, that number was hovering around 68. A decade ago, it was below 45.

To put that into perspective, the Denver Nuggets are shooting an NBA-low 31.2 3-pointers per contest, which would have been the second highest of the 2014-15 season by a rather large margin.

Green is shooting his most 3-pointers in nearly seven years, attempting 3.5 a game. From 2018 through 2024, he was only averaging 2.1 threes a contest.

Even though Green is on the same team as Stephen Curry, who is arguably the architect of this new brand of basketball, he isn't fond of how the game is played today.

"Every possession is some type of chess move. You don't get that today in the NBA often. ... You don't just get that on a regular basis. It's just who can run faster, who can hit more threes. It's no substance. I think it's very boring," Green said this week, via ESPN.

The NBA has also promoted freedom of movement, which has led to higher-scoring games and lower defensive ratings.

Coincidentally or not, the NBA's television ratings have been down all season.

The trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers provided a boost though. His LA debut averaged over 2 million viewers. The trade deadline has prompted a double-digit increase in viewers from January.

By Christmas, ratings were down 19% from the year prior. There were a lot of factors, including a Dodgers-Yankees World Series that predictably rated well by MLB's standards.

The NBA is on pace for over 92,000 3-pointers attempted this season, which would be by far the most ever.

