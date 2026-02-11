American Olympians take top medals in women's moguls at Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans stole the show in the freestyle skiing women’s moguls at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Lemley, in her Olympic debut, took home the gold medal with a score of 82.30. Her teammate, Jaelin Kauf, finished right behind her and nabbed the silver with a score of 80.77.

Lemley improved her score from the first final run. She scored a 79.02 before she catapulted to the top of the podium in the last final run. Kauf was second in the first final run and in silver-medal position in the second final run.

Lemley, a 20-year-old from Colorado, was a gold-medal winner in the dual moguls and team moguls, in the Youth Olympic Games in 2024. She was unable to compete in the 2024-25 Freestyle Ski World Cup due to a torn ACL. Now, she can call herself an Olympic champion.

Kauf achieved her second Olympic medal. She won a silver in women’s moguls in the 2022 Beijing Games. She previously finished with a gold medal in dual moguls at the 2025 World Championships.

France’s Perrine Laffont won bronze on Wednesday with a score of 78.00. Australia’s Jakara Anthony was first in the first final but a slip up in the second dropped her to eighth place.

At this point in the day, the Americans had taken three medals home.

Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle won a silver medal in men’s super-G earlier in the day.