American Jaelin Kauf wins silver in women’s dual moguls final, earns second medal at Milan Cortina

American freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf picked up her second medal of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, earning a silver medal in the first-ever women’s dual moguls final on Saturday.

Kauf, a 29-year-old Colorado native, raced against 2022 individual Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia in the final. She finished with a score of 15, settling for silver behind Anthony’s 20.

The medal marks Kauf’s third Olympic medal, all silver. She earned her first silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in the individual moguls. She earned another silver in the same event on Tuesday.

The event, where competitors navigate a series of moguls and do a series of flips and twists off two jumps, has been a part of the Winter Olympics since 1992, but for the first time, the dual moguls event incorporated a racing element where competitors go head-to-head down the mountain, with the better score advancing.

AMERICAN OLYMPIANS TAKE TOP MEDALS IN WOMEN'S MOGULS AT WINTER GAMES

Rounding out the podium was 20-year-old American freestyle skier Elizabeth Lemley, who days earlier upset Anthony in the individual final to earn her first Olympic gold medal. She became the first American woman to win gold in moguls since Hannah Kearney in 2010.

It also marked the third gold medal in women’s U.S. moguls history.

Saturday’s final represented an impressive showing for Team USA’s moguls team this year, as the two freestyle skiers stood on the podium together for the second time in these Games.

"It’s been a long time coming for this team to stand on top of the podium at the Olympic Games, since Hannah Kearney retired," Kauf said after her individual medal on Wednesday. "So it’s really cool to finally get that and to have one and two."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.