Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American Jaelin Kauf wins silver in women’s dual moguls final, earns second medal at Milan Cortina

American freestyle skier finishes second behind Australia's Jakara Anthony with teammate Elizabeth Lemley taking bronze

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf picked up her second medal of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, earning a silver medal in the first-ever women’s dual moguls final on Saturday. 

Kauf, a 29-year-old Colorado native, raced against 2022 individual Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia in the final. She finished with a score of 15, settling for silver behind Anthony’s 20. 

Jaelin Kauf performs jump

United States' Jaelin Kauf competes in the women's freestyle skiing dual moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The medal marks Kauf’s third Olympic medal, all silver. She earned her first silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in the individual moguls. She earned another silver in the same event on Tuesday.

The event, where competitors navigate a series of moguls and do a series of flips and twists off two jumps, has been a part of the Winter Olympics since 1992, but for the first time, the dual moguls event incorporated a racing element where competitors go head-to-head down the mountain, with the better score advancing. 

Jaelin Kauf celebrates silver medal

Silver medalist United States' Jaelin Kauf celebrates after the women's freestyle skiing dual moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AMERICAN OLYMPIANS TAKE TOP MEDALS IN WOMEN'S MOGULS AT WINTER GAMES

Rounding out the podium was 20-year-old American freestyle skier Elizabeth Lemley, who days earlier upset Anthony in the individual final to earn her first Olympic gold medal. She became the first American woman to win gold in moguls since Hannah Kearney in 2010. 

It also marked the third gold medal in women’s U.S. moguls history.

Saturday’s final represented an impressive showing for Team USA’s moguls team this year, as the two freestyle skiers stood on the podium together for the second time in these Games. 

American medalists on the podium

From left, silver medalist United States' Jaelin Kauf, gold medalist United States' Elizabeth Lemley and bronze medalist France's Perrine Laffont take a selfie after the women's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been a long time coming for this team to stand on top of the podium at the Olympic Games, since Hannah Kearney retired," Kauf said after her individual medal on Wednesday. "So it’s really cool to finally get that and to have one and two."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue