Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American snowboarder Nathan Pare reacts to disqualification following collision at Milan Cortina Olympics

Judges ruled Pare's collision with a competitor was intentional

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nathan Pare's bid for gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics came to an abrupt end on Day 6 of the Winter Games.

The day's second snowboarding quarterfinal event did not go as Pare likely hoped, with the American competing near last place for most of the race. Pare gained some momentum around a turn, but his snowboard became intertwined with Spain's Lucas Eguibar Breton.

Part of the back portion of Pare's board appeared to make contact with Eguibar Breton’s board. The collision ultimately caused the Spaniard to lose balance and fall down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nathan Pare reacts

Nathan Pare of the United States reacts after being penalized and being ranked as last in a men's snowboard cross quarterfinal heat during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Pare did maintain his third place spot after the incident. He then rallied to the first-place position on the final jump of the course. Pare's celebratory mode didn't last long, as judges quickly launched a review of the quarterfinal run.

Judges then determined that Pare was disqualified from the competition, citing the collision. The decision sparked a pointed response from Pare.

AMERICAN JESSIE DIGGINS PUSHES THROUGH EXTREME PAIN TO WIN BRONZE AT WINTER OLYMPICS

"That’s insane," television microphones seemed to have caught Pare saying in reference to the judges' ruling.

Nathan Pare speaks to an official

Nathan Pare of Team United States speaks to an official after being ranked as last following a review in the Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The broadcasters on duty for the livestream of the quarterfinal also weighed in.

"He stumbles a little bit, and he doesn’t see him back there," one announcer said. "... That did not look like it was on purpose."

When it comes to interference, the snowboard cross rule book describes three categories: intentional, involuntary and incidental. In two of those cases, involuntary and incidental, a competitor would typically be penalized with a yellow card — which effectively serves as a warning. But anything deemed as intentional contact is eligible for a red card and disqualification.

Nathan Pare competes at the Olympics

Nathan Pare of Team United States competes in run one of the Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the judges ruled the collision involving Pare as intentional, he could not advance to the semifinals. Instead, Jonas Chollet and Loan Bozzolo, both of France, moved on to the next round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue