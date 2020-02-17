Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball championship history

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the MAAC, holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The MAAC features 11 teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Rider, St. Peter’s and Siena.

The MAAC men’s basketball tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14.

The conference started its tournament in 1982. A MAAC champion didn't receive an automatic bid until 1984.

Read below for a list of previous conference tournament championship winners.

2019: IONA

The Gaels won their 12th conference championship and fourth consecutive in 2019. They defeated Monmouth, 81-60. Rickey McGill took home the MVP.

2018: IONA

Iona won a third consecutive championship in 2018. The Gaels defeated Fairfield, 83-71. Zach Lewis was named tournament MVP.

2017: IONA

The following year, Iona narrowly got by Siena, 87-86 in overtime. Jordan Washington was named MVP of the tournament.

2016: IONA

In 2016, Iona would start an impressive run. The Gaels defeated Monmouth, 79-76. A.J. English was named MVP.

2015: MANHATTAN

Manhattan repeated as champions in 2015. The Jaspers knocked off Iona, 79-69. Ashton Pankey left the tournament with the MVP trophy.

2014: MANHATTAN

Manhattan got revenge on Iona in 2014. The Jaspers defeated the Gaels, 71-68. George Beamon was named MVP.

2013: IONA

Iona won again in 2013. The Gaels defeated Manhattan, 60-57. Lamont Jones was named MVP of the tournament.

2012: LOYOLA MARYLAND

Loyola won its first MAAC title in 2012. They defeated Fairfield, 48-44. Erik Etherly was named MVP.

2011: ST. PETER’S

St. Peter’s beat Iona, 62-57, in 2011. The Peacocks’ Jeron Belin was named MVP.

2010: SIENA

It was a three-peat for the Saints in 2010. Siena defeated Fairfield, 72-65, in overtime. Alex Franklin won the MVP.

2009: SIENA

Siena went back-to-back in 2009. The Saints defeated Niagara, 77-70. Kenny Hasbrouck was named MVP for the second straight season.

2008: SIENA

Siena started its brief dominance in the MAAC in 2008. The Saints defeated Rider, 74-53. Kenny Hasbrouck was named tournament MVP.

2007: NIAGARA

Niagara won its second title in three seasons in 2007. The Purple Eagles defeated Siena, 83-79. Tyrone Lewis was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: IONA

Iona got back to the winner’s podium in 2006. The Gaels defeated St. Peter’s, 80-61. Steve Burtt was named MVP.

2005: NIAGARA

Niagara defeated Rider, 81-59, in 2005. Juan Mendez was named MVP of the tournament.

2004: MANHATTAN

Manhattan repeated as champions in 2004. Luis Flores was named MVP of the tournament for the second straight season.

2003: MANHATTAN

Manhattan defeated Fairfield, 69-54, in 2003. Luis Flores was named MVP of the tournament.

2002: SIENA

Siena and Dwayne Archbold defeated Niagara, 92-77, in 2002. Archbold was named MVP of the tournament.

2001: IONA

Iona won its third title in four seasons. The Gaels defeated Canisius in 2001, 74-67. Nakiea Miller was named tournament MVP.

2000: IONA

Iona defeated Siena, 84-80, in 2000. Dyree Wilson was named MVP.

1999: SIENA

In 1999, Siena beat St. Peter's 82-67. Marcus Faison was named tournament MVP.

1998: IONA

Iona won its first title since 1985. The Gaels defeated Siena, 90-75, in 1998. John McDonald was named MVP of the tournament.

1997: FAIRFIELD

Fairfield got revenge on Canisius in the MAAC title game in 1997, 78-72. Greg Francis was named MVP.

1996: CANISIUS

Canisius won its first MAAC title in 1996. They defeated Fairfield, 52-46. Michael Meeks was named MVP.

1995: ST. PETER’S

St. Peter’s won its hardware back in 1995. The Peacocks defeated Manhattan, 80-78 in overtime. Randy Holmes was named MVP.

1994: LOYOLA MARYLAND

Loyola Maryland defeated Manhattan in 1994, 80-75. Tracy Bergan was named MVP.

1993: MANHATTAN

Manhattan redeemed itself in the MAAC title game in 1993. The Jaspers defeated Niagara, 68-67. Keith Bullock was named MVP.

1992: LA SALLE

La Salle picked up its final MAAC championship in 1992 before moving out of the conference. They defeated Manhattan, 79-78. Randy Woods was named MVP.

1991: ST. PETER’S

St. Peter’s defeated Iona, 64-58, in 1991. Marvin Andrews was named MVP of the tournament.

1990: LA SALLE

The Explorers won a third consecutive title in 1990. They beat Fordham, 71-61. Lionel Simmons again won the MVP award – the first player to win multi-MVPs.

1989: LA SALLE

La Salle repeated as conference champs in 1989. They defeated St. Peter’s, 71-58. Lionel Simmons was MVP of the tournament.

1988: LA SALLE

La Salle won the MAAC in 1988. The Explorers defeated Fordham, 79-70. Rich Tarr was named MVP.

1987: FAIRFIELD

Fairfield repeated as champion in 1987. They defeated Iona, 73-70, in overtime. Kevin Houston, of Army, was named tournament MVP.

1986: FAIRFIELD

Fairfield won its first MAAC title in 1986. The Stags defeated Holy Cross, 67-64. Jim McCaffrey was named MVP of the tournament.

1985: IONA

Iona won three titles in four years. The Gaels defeated Fordham, 57-54. Tony Hargraves was named MVP.

1984: IONA

Iona became the first MAAC multi-champion in 1984. They defeated Fordham, 72-61. Steve Burtt was named MVP.

1983: FORDHAM

Fordham won the second-ever MAAC title in 1983. The Rams defeated Iona, 54-53. Mark Murphy was named MVP.

1982: IONA

Iona won the first MAAC title in 1982. The Gaels defeated St. Peter’s, 66-61, in overtime. Rory Grimes was named MVP.