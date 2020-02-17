ACC men's basketball championship history

The Atlantic Coast Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 15 teams, including Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

An ACC tournament has been held each year since the conference was formed in 1954.

The ACC tournament begins on March 10 and runs through March 14.

Read below for a list of past winners of the ACC championship.

2019: DUKE

Duke won its 21st tournament championship in 2019. Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils defeated Florida State, 73-63. Williamson was named MVP.

2018: VIRGINIA

Virginia defeated North Carolina, 71-63, in 2018. Kyle Guy was named MVP.

2017: DUKE

Duke defeated Notre Dame, 75-69. Luke Kennard was named MVP of the tournament.

2016: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina were champions in 2016. They defeated Virginia, 61-57. Joel Berry II was named MVP.

2015: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won its first ACC title in 2015. The Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina, 90-82. Jerian Grant was named MVP.

2014: VIRGINIA

Virginia won its first ACC title since 1976. The Cavaliers defeated Duke, 72-63, in 2014. Joe Harris was named MVP of the tournament.

2013: MIAMI

Miami defeated North Carolina, 85-77, in 2013. Shane Larkin was named MVP of the tournament.

2012: FLORIDA STATE

Florida State won its first ACC tournament title in 2012. The Seminoles defeated North Carolina, 85-82. Michael Snaer was named MVP.

2011: DUKE

Duke won its third consecutive title in 2011. The Blue Devils defeated North Carolina, 75-58. Nolan Smith was named MVP.

2010: DUKE

Kyle Singler and the Duke boys defeated Georgia Tech, 65-61, in 2010. Singler was named MVP of the tournament.

2009: DUKE

Duke returned to the winner’s podium in 2009. They defeated Florida State, 79-69. Jon Scheyer was named MVP.

2008: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina repeated as champs in 2008. They defeated Clemson, 86-81. Tyler Hansbrough was named MVP of the tournament.

2007: NORTH CAROLINA

For the first time in a while, it was a team other than Duke to win the ACC title. North Carolina defeated NC State, 89-80, in 2007. Brandan Wright was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: DUKE

Duke would end its run through the ACC in 2006 with its eighth title in nine years. They defeated Boston College, 78-76. J.J. Redick was named MVP for a second straight season.

2005: DUKE

Duke won the ACC title again in 2005 over Georgia Tech, 69-64. J.J. Redick was named MVP.

2004: MARYLAND

Maryland knocked Duke from the top of the ACC mountain in 2004 – at least temporarily. Maryland won 95-87 in overtime. John Gilchrist was named MVP.

2003: DUKE

Daniel Ewing and Duke won a fifth straight ACC title in 2003. They defeated NC State again, 84-77. Ewing was named MVP of the tournament.

2002: DUKE

Duke went for a four-peat in 2002. The Blue Devils defeated NC State, 91-61. Carlos Boozer was named MVP.

2001: DUKE

Duke won its third straight title in 2001. They defeated North Carolina, 79-53. Shane Battier was named MVP of the tournament.

2000: DUKE

In 2000, Duke defeated Maryland 81-68. Jay Williams was named MVP.

1999: DUKE

Duke started its brief dominance in the ACC in 1999. They defeated North Carolina, 96-73. Elton Brand was named MVP.

1998: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina repeated as champs in 1998. They defeated Duke, 83-68. Antwan Jamison was named MVP.

1997: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina made its sixth appearance in the ACC title game in seven years. They defeated NC State, 64-54. Shammond Williams was named MVP.

1996: WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest knocked off the Georgia Tech in 1996, 75-74. Tim Duncan was named MVP.

1995: WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest knocked off North Carolina, 82-80 in overtime. Ralph Childress was named MVP.

1994: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won the conference title in its fourth straight appearance. The Tar Heels defeated Virginia, 73-66. Jerry Stackhouse was named MVP.

1993: GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech won the ACC title in 1993. The Yellow Jackets defeated North Carolina, 77-75. James Forrest was named MVP.

1992: DUKE

Duke defeated North Carolina, 94-74, the next year. Christian Laettner was named MVP.

1991: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Duke, 96-74, in 1991. Rick Fox was named MVP.

1990: GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech won the tournament in 1990. The Yellow Jackets defeated Virginia, 70-61. Brian Oliver was named MVP.

1989: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina knocked off rival Duke the next year, 77-74. J.R. Reid was named tournament MVP.

1988: DUKE

Duke defeated rival North Carolina, 65-61, in 1988. Danny Ferry was named MVP.

1987: NC STATE

NC State edged North Carolina, 68-67, in 1987. Vinney Del Negro was named MVP of the tournament.

1986: DUKE

Duke got back its automatic berth into the tournament, defeating Georgia Tech 68-67 in the ACC final. Johnny Dawkins was named MVP.

1985: GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech won its first ACC title in 1985. They edged out North Carolina, 57-54. Mark Price was named MVP of the tournament.

1984: MARYLAND

Maryland defeated Duke, 74-62. Len Bias was named MVP of the tournament.

1983: NC STATE

NC State defeated Virginia, 81-78. Sidney Lowe was named MVP of the tournament.

1982: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won its third title in four years, 47-45, over Virginia. Hall of Famer James Worthy was named MVP of the tournament.

1981: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina edged out Maryland, 61-60. The Tar Heels’ Sam Perkins was named MVP of the tournament.

1980: DUKE

Duke edged Maryland, 73-72, in 1980. Albert King was named MVP.

1979: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Duke, 71-63. Dudley Bradley was named MVP.

1978: DUKE

Duke defeated Wake Forest, 85-77. Jim Spanarkel was named MVP of the tournament.

1977: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Virginia in 1977. The Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers, 75-69. John Kuester was named MVP of the tournament.

1976: VIRGINIA

Virginia won its first ACC title against North Carolina in 1976. Wally Walker was named MVP.

1975: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated NC State, 70-66. Phil Ford was named tournament MVP.

1974: NC STATE

NC State defeated Maryland, 103-100, in overtime. Tommy Burelson was named MVP for the second straight year.

1973: NC STATE

NC State defeated Maryland, 76-74, in 1973. Tommy Burelson was named MVP of the tournament.

1972: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina defeated Maryland, 73-64. Bob McAdoo was named MVP of the tournament.

1971: SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina won its first ACC title in 1971. The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina, 52-51. John Roche was named MVP.

1970: NC STATE

NC State took down South Carolina in double overtime, 42-39, in 1970. Vann Williford was named MVP.

1969: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won a third consecutive title in 1969. They defeated Duke, 85-74. Carlie Scott was named MVP.

1968: NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels repeated as champions in 1968. They defeated NC State, 87-50. Larry Miller won his second tournament MVP title.

1967: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won its first title since 1957. They defeated Duke, 82-73. Larry Miller was named MVP.

1966: DUKE

Duke won its third title in four seasons in 1966. The Blue Devils defeated NC State, 71-66. Steve Vacendak was named MVP of the tournament.

1965: NC STATE

NC State won its fifth ACC title in 1965. They defeated Duke, 91-85. Larry Worsley was named MVP.

1964: DUKE

Duke and Jeff Mullins defeated Wake Forest in 1964, 80-59. Mullins was named MVP.

1963: DUKE

Duke defeated Wake Forest, 71-66. Art Heyman was named MVP of the tournament.

1962: WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest repeated as champions in 1962. They defeated Clemson, 77-68. Len Chappell won a second MVP award.

1961: WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest got some revenge on Duke in 1961. The Demon Deacons won the ACC title, 96-81. Len Chappell won the MVP.

1960: DUKE

Duke won the ACC title in 1960. The Blue Devils defeated Wake Forest, 64-59. Doug Kistler was named MVP.

1959: NC STATE

NC State won its fourth title in 1959. The Wolfpack defeated North Carolina, 80-56. Lou Pucillo was named MVP.

1958: MARYLAND

Maryland took home of the ACC title in 1958. The Terrapins knocked off North Carolina, 86-75. Nick Davis was named MVP.

1957: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won its first ACC title in 1957, defeating South Carolina 95-75. Lennie Rosenbluth was named MVP of the tournament.

1956: NC STATE

NC State won three consecutive ACC titles in 1956. They defeated Wake Forest, 76-54. Vic Molodet won the MVP.

1955: NC STATE

NC State won a second straight title in 1955, 87-77, over Duke. Ron Shavlik was named MVP.

1954: NC STATE

NC State defeated Wake Forest, 82-80, in overtime to win the first ACC tournament title. Dickie Hemric was named MVP of the tournament.