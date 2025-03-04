Luka Dončić reacts to Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury for Mavs: 'You will come back stronger'

Luka Dončić is focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he took time to help lift the spirits of a former Dallas Mavericks teammate who will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Veteran guard Kyrie Irving tore an ACL against the Sacramento Kings Monday night, ending his season prematurely and hurting the Mavericks’ playoff hopes.

Dončić posted on his Instagram story a picture of him and Irving embracing with the caption, "You will come back stronger mi hermano!"

Dončić calling Irving his brother in the post clearly shows they remain friends after the shocking blockbuster trade before the NBA deadline last month.

Dončić and Irving were a dynamic duo in the 2½ seasons they played together in Dallas, which included a run to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 campaign.

Both guards averaged 40 minutes per night, while Doncic averaged 28.9 points per game to Irving’s 22.1 points.

They were opponents Feb. 25 for the first time since the trade, and Dončić had a triple-double — 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists — in the Lakers’ 109-99 victory.

Irving kept the Mavs in it with 35 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the win on the road.

The Mavericks and Lakers face each other again April 9, but it will be without Irving, who doesn't figure to return until some time during the 2025-26 season.

That game will mark Dončić's return to American Airlines Center, where fans held a public "funeral" to cope with the shock of his departure via trade.

Irving is a nine-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA honoree and an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

In his 14th NBA season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 50 games for the Mavericks this season.

