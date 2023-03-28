Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

LSU student arrested after allegedly stealing $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium: reports

The student was reportedly charged with simple burglary

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 19-year-old student at LSU was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly taking off with approximately $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium, according to multiple reports. 

Bryce Tilotta, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of simple burglary after he and several others were captured on surveillance video carrying several cases of beer out of LSU’s football stadium on Sunday, USA Today reported. 

Tiger Stadium during the game between LSU and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tiger Stadium during the game between LSU and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU STAR ANGEL REESE'S MOM HAS YOUNG MEN MESSAGING HER THINKING SHE'S HER DAUGHTER

According to WBRZ, a group of people described as "college-age males" were seen by officers carrying the cases of beer around 3 a.m., but quickly fled the scene before officers could approach them. 

Police then reviewed surveillance from the stadium and identified the same group taking the cases of alcohol and placing them in a black pickup truck, which was later identified as belonging to Tilotta. 

LSU fans storm the field to celebrates their win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU fans storm the field to celebrates their win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, police located the vehicle in the Spruce Hall parking lot and received consent to search Tilotta’s room, where the cases were eventually located. 

Tiger Stadium before a game between LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels in Baton Rouge on Oct. 22, 2022.

Tiger Stadium before a game between LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels in Baton Rouge on Oct. 22, 2022. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The student reportedly admitted to the theft, which was estimated to be around $1,500 worth of beer.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.