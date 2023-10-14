Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis by disqualification; security storms ring after MMA fighter's guillotine attempt

In his first boxing match since an exhibition two years ago against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul dominated.

Paul defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis Saturday in a six-round bout in Manchester.

The first five rounds were all Paul. The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar landed 82 punches, while Danis landed just nine. Danis seemed to take his trolling into the ring by doing backhanded punches and lying down in the ring, but that was just a small preview.

In the sixth, Danis went for Paul's legs in an MMA-type grapple, but Paul whisked him away. Security guards nearly entered the ring. That wasn't even close to the most bizarre part.

As the final seconds ticked, Danis attempted to put Paul into a guillotine chokehold. Paul got out of it, and Paul threw a punch as Danis was on the mat. When Danis got up, the referee tried to keep them separated, but Danis went on the attack. Well over a dozen security guards jumped into the ring. Danis swung at security, and Paul's younger brother, Jake, got involved.

Security members on both sides jostled with one another, and Danis was disqualified. Although Paul held the unanimous lead through the first five rounds.

JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL ARE 'LITTLE DISNEY STARS,' 'NOT REAL FIGHTERS,' UFC'S COLBY COVINGTON SAYS

There was bad blood between Paul and Danis in recent weeks, with the MMA fighter even taking shots at Paul's fiancée. On Friday at their press conference, Danis threw a microphone at Paul, giving him a black eye.

Before the fight, Paul mouthed "I forgive you," stating after the fight that that was the only way to fight him "without emotion." Clearly bothered by Danis' antics, Paul was animated speaking with Ariel Helwani.

"He's supposed to be good at jiujutsu. What happened bruh?" he said.

"Dillon Danis is truly a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being."

Paul said he can see himself returning to the ring and specifically called out "that little leprechaun" Conor McGregor.

Paul seems focused on the WWE, even calling out Rey Mysterio to win the U.S. title. But it was clear MMA fighter Danis did not belong in the boxing ring.