Livvy Dunne says she auditioned for HBO's 'White Lotus' but got rejected for a role

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Former LSU gymnast and social media sensation Livvy Dunne claims she recently auditioned for the fourth season of the HBO drama "The White Lotus."

In an interview with Boardroom on Tuesday, Dunne claims her first ever audition for an acting role was for the HBO hit series, but she did not get the part.

"My first audition ever was in person for a big show. Am I allowed to even say? I don't know. I didn't get it, but it was for White Lotus season 4. So, that was my first audition ever," she said.

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Dunne admitted she felt "nervous" going into the audition.

"I was obviously a bit nervous at first. I was like, 'Oh man, like what if I forget the lines?'" she added.

"I've done things way harder than this in my life. I flipped on a beam in front of 13,500 people. I can do this. it's different. I think I would have rather have done a back flip in front of the casting director. But I mean, I went there, I put it all out there. It was my first audition. I mean, like, I didn't know what to expect. And it was honestly really fun."

LIVVY DUNNE CELEBRATES PAUL SKENES' CY YOUNG AWARD HONOR

Fox News Digital has reached out to HBO for comment.

Dunne, who has more than 7.9 million followers on TikTok and another 5.2 million on Instagram, has pushed back on being labeled and "influencer" ever since the end of her college gymnastics career.

Dunne bristled at the term "influencer" during an interview with Maxim. She was then asked what she wanted to be referred to as.

"A former athlete, and honestly, right now: model," she said.

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When she’s not working on her brand or the Livvy Fund, Dunne can be seen cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.