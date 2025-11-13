Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Livvy Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' Cy Young Award honor

Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne celebrated her boyfriend Paul Skenes’ National League Cy Young Award win on Wednesday.

Skenes was named the top pitcher in the National League after a career year that saw him finish with a major-league best 1.97 ERA to go along with 216 strikeouts. He was an All-Star for the second time, and became the first pitcher since Dwight Gooden to win the Cy Young Award after winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes in 2024

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches the selection show with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne during the ROY 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award Announcement on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Lucas Casel/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Cy Young Skenes has a nice ring to it," Dunne wrote in a post on X.

She also posted a video on her TikTok page, showing the differences in Skenes’ reaction to his Rookie of the Year Award win to his Cy Young Award win. Skenes’ reaction last year was very timid while Dunne was extremely cheerful.

This year, the two embraced after the Pirates star gave a jubilant fist pump.

Dunne and Skenes have been dating for over a year. She's routinely seen at Pirates games supporting Skenes and the team.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 11, 2024. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Skenes’ award win came amid rumors that he wants out of Pittsburgh before he hits free agency after the 2029 season. He pushed back on that notion Wednesday night.

"I don’t know where that came from," Skenes said. "The goal is to win and the goal is to win in Pittsburgh."

He remained optimistic about the Pirates’ ability to field a contending World Series team.

"The way that fans see us outside of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is not supposed to win," Skenes said. "There are 29 fan bases that expect us to lose. I want to be a part of the 26 guys that change that."

Paul Skenes pitches against the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award for the second straight year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

