This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LSU Tigers

Livvy Dunne bristles at certain title as she focuses on post-gymnastics career

Dunne is the cover model for Maxim's latest magazine

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Olivia Dunne had one of the biggest social media followings of any collegiate athlete during her time as a star gymnast for the LSU Tigers, which won a national championship during her tenure.

As Dunne has moved on from her days as a top-flight athlete, she has more than 7.9 million followers on TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram. She’s no longer an LSU gymnast at this stage of her life, but there is one thing she doesn’t want to be known as.

Olivia Dunne at the MTV VMAs

Livvy Dunne attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

An influencer.

Dunne bristled at the term during an interview with Maxim. She was then asked what she wanted to be referred to as.

"A former athlete, and honestly, right now: model," she said.

Dunne has appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway, going viral for a jaw-dropping split during the show.

She was recently featured on the cover of the magazine and posed for photos for a spread.

Olivia Dunne split

Olivia Dunne does a split on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Dunne talked to Maxim about the business ventures she’s undertaken during college and post leaving LSU once her collegiate career was finished – particularly on her fight on the behalf of others to fair compensation for athletes’ name, image and likeness.

"A recruit that hasn’t even touched foot on a campus yet gets paid $12 million by a booster. That’s not an NIL deal, that’s being paid to play," she told Maxim, adding "that would never happen with any women’s sport."

Dunne established the Livvy Fund in 2023 to help female student-athletes at LSU get the most out of NIL endorsements.

"The brands I work with put money into a fund, and my sister will pair them up with a female student athlete who goes to LSU who wants to work," she said.

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 US Open

Livvy Dunne at the 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

When she’s not working on her brand or the Livvy Fund, Dunne can be seen cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

