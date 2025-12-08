Livvy Dunne bristles at certain title as she focuses on post-gymnastics career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Dunne had one of the biggest social media followings of any collegiate athlete during her time as a star gymnast for the LSU Tigers, which won a national championship during her tenure.

As Dunne has moved on from her days as a top-flight athlete, she has more than 7.9 million followers on TikTok and another 5.3 million on Instagram. She’s no longer an LSU gymnast at this stage of her life, but there is one thing she doesn’t want to be known as.

An influencer.

Dunne bristled at the term during an interview with Maxim. She was then asked what she wanted to be referred to as.

"A former athlete, and honestly, right now: model," she said.

Dunne has appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway, going viral for a jaw-dropping split during the show.

She was recently featured on the cover of the magazine and posed for photos for a spread.

Dunne talked to Maxim about the business ventures she’s undertaken during college and post leaving LSU once her collegiate career was finished – particularly on her fight on the behalf of others to fair compensation for athletes’ name, image and likeness.

"A recruit that hasn’t even touched foot on a campus yet gets paid $12 million by a booster. That’s not an NIL deal, that’s being paid to play," she told Maxim, adding "that would never happen with any women’s sport."

Dunne established the Livvy Fund in 2023 to help female student-athletes at LSU get the most out of NIL endorsements.

"The brands I work with put money into a fund, and my sister will pair them up with a female student athlete who goes to LSU who wants to work," she said.

When she’s not working on her brand or the Livvy Fund, Dunne can be seen cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.