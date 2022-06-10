LIV Golf officially welcomes Bryson DeChambeau after PGA Tour announces ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the next LIV Golf series tournament beginning early next month, the organization confirmed Friday – just one day after the PGA Tour announced a ban on those members competing in the rival league.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that DeChambeau and nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed would be the latest players to join the controversial Saudi-backed circuit after signing multiyear deals for an undisclosed amount.

LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman released a statement Friday confirming DeChambeau’s participation.

​​"Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," Norman said, via Golf Week .

"He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond."

Prior to Friday’s statement, Rocket Mortgage announced that it would be cutting ties with DeChambeau. It hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour. This year’s tournament will be held from July 28 to 31.

"Rocket Mortgage has been a longtime supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host," the statement read, via The Detroit News . "As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series. Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo on Thursday confirming that members competing in the LIV Golf Invitialion series in London this weekend would be barred from participating in PGA Tour events and the Presidents Cup.

Those players who resigned their membership would be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List following the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open. They will also not be allowed to play in PGA Tour tournaments as a non-member via sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.