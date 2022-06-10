Ian Poulter calls out PGA Tour for 'power struggle' over LIV Golf league, plans to appeal ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter was among the more than a dozen players suspended by the Tour over their participation in the rival Saudi-backed golf league and while some golfers have already announced their resignation, Poulter is fighting it.

Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo on Thursday confirming that members competing in the LIV Golf Invitialion series in London this weekend would be barred from participating in PGA Tour events and the President s Cup.

Poulter, who was singled out as one of the 17 players suspended, took aim at the Tour, calling it a "power struggle" and saying he intends to appeal the decision.

"I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense," he said, via Reuters . "Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?"

Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na were among the players who announced their resignation from the Tour earlier this week in order to compete, but Poulter seemingly disagreed with that option.

"I didn't resign my membership because I don't feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different... it's a power struggle and it's just disappointing."

The memo released Thursday called out the 17 players who the PGA Tour says didn’t receive releases to play in LIV Golf or didn’t apply for the releases.

The players resigned their membership would be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List following the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open. They will also not be allowed to play in PGA Tour tournaments as a non-member via sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you," Monahan said in the memo.

"That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and – more importantly – to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf."

