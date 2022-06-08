Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

LIV Golf to add Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed to controversial tour: reports

Kevin Na and Dustin Johnson resigned from PGA Tour this week to compete in rival league

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed are the latest high-profile golfers said to be joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, according to multiple reports. 

DeChambeau and Reed were the latest PGA Tour members expected to compete in the rival Saudi-backed league, which is hosting its Invitational Series beginning in London on Thursday, according to The Daily Telegraph

Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29, 2019, in Detroit.

Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sources also told Sports Illustrated that both golfers are expected to participate in the circuit’s first U.S.-based event at the end of the month in Oregon. According to the report, Reed and DeChambeau signed multi-year deals. 

DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff, responded to the news in a statement to the New York Post, but seemingly did not confirm reports. 

USGA TO ALLOW LIV GOLF COMPETITORS TO COMPETE IN 2022 US OPEN

"Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him," he said. "Professional golf as we know it is changing and it’s happening quickly."

Bryson DeChambeau waits to take his shot during the Masters on April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau waits to take his shot during the Masters on April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler is also expected to join the circuit, according to reports. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following the fallout of Dustin Johnson’s decision to join the league, DeChambeau appeared to shut down any speculation at the Memorial Tournament last week that he would be leaving the Tour to compete. 

"Every person out here has their own opinion on it," DeChambeau said. "For me, I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that. I’m loyal to my family that I’ve created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dustin Johnson plays his shot during the RBC Heritage on June 21, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Dustin Johnson plays his shot during the RBC Heritage on June 21, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour this week after he was announced as a participant in Thursday’s Invitational series. He was subsequently dropped by sponsor RBC – a major sponsor of two PGA Tour events. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com