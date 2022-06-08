LIV Golf to add Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed to controversial tour: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed are the latest high-profile golfers said to be joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league , according to multiple reports.

DeChambeau and Reed were the latest PGA Tour members expected to compete in the rival Saudi-backed league, which is hosting its Invitational Series beginning in London on Thursday, according to The Daily Telegraph .

Sources also told Sports Illustrated that both golfers are expected to participate in the circuit’s first U.S.-based event at the end of the month in Oregon. According to the report, Reed and DeChambeau signed multi-year deals.

DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff, responded to the news in a statement to the New York Post , but seemingly did not confirm reports.

"Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him," he said. "Professional golf as we know it is changing and it’s happening quickly."

Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler is also expected to join the circuit, according to reports.

Following the fallout of Dustin Johnson’s decision to join the league, DeChambeau appeared to shut down any speculation at the Memorial Tournament last week that he would be leaving the Tour to compete.

"Every person out here has their own opinion on it," DeChambeau said. "For me, I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that. I’m loyal to my family that I’ve created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity."

