ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Aaron Dobson again after waiving him last week.

Detroit also signed linebacker Zaviar Gooden to the practice squad. He was waived by the Lions on Monday.

Dobson appeared in eight games last season for New England and finished with 13 receptions for 141 yards.

