Lions' Amon-Ra St Brown does Trump's signature dance to celebrate touchdown vs Commanders

President Donald Trump’s signature dance move has made its way back to an NFL end zone.

As Trump was set to arrive at Northwest Stadium for the Washington Commanders' game against the Detroit Lions, star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a Jared Goff pass on 3rd-and-7, reached across the end zone and scored his team’s second touchdown of the game.

St. Brown celebrated by pointing to where the president would be sitting and performed Trump’s dance, rocking his arms and legs back and forth as his Lions teammates joined in.

It’s not the first time the "Trump Dance" has gone viral across the NFL, as multiple players celebrated big plays last season with the move. Trump was seen performing it himself during campaign rallies across the country, and it quickly made its way into the league.

Trump spent Sunday morning golfing in Florida before traveling to Washington to attend the game in Landover, Maryland. The matchup was part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service," which honors military veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Tuesday.

Trump was expected to sit with Commanders principal owner Josh Harris, who has worked with D.C. officials and the White House to secure approval to build a new stadium on the old RFK Stadium site in Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also seen talking with Harris before the game.

"I just want to say, was that the greatest flyover ever? Nobody's ever done a flyover like that," Trump said to reporters before he left for the stadium.

Trump’s appearance at the Commanders’ home game came one day after an intermediary for the White House told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the new stadium to be named after him, according to ESPN. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital that it "would surely be a beautiful name."

While not commenting on that report, the Commanders welcomed the 47th president to their matchup with the Lions.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders club president Mark Clouse said earlier this week. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s leaguewide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members and their families this Sunday."

Trump is the first sitting president to attend an NFL regular-season game since 1978, when Jimmy Carter was in office. It’s not Trump’s first time at an NFL game, as he was spotted at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans earlier this year.

Trump has also attended multiple sporting events over the past year, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ "Sunday Night Football" game during the campaign trail. He has also been spotted at several UFC events, the Daytona 500, the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

With plenty of game left to play, there may be more Trump tributes if players keep finding the end zone.