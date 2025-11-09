Trump arrives at Commanders' stadium for NFL 'Salute to Service' festivities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump arrived at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Detroit Lions.

Trump spent the morning golfing in Florida before he made his way back to Washington to get ready to attend the game as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service," honoring military veterans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was expected to sit with Commanders principal owner Josh Harris, who worked with D.C. officials and the White House to get approval to build a state-of-the-art stadium on the old RFK Stadium site in Washington.

"I just want to say, was that the greatest flyover ever? Nobody's ever done a flyover like that," he said to reporters before he left for the stadium.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth was seen speaking to Harris prior to the game. Air Force One flew over Northwest Stadium during the first quarter of the game as it arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

An intermediary for the White House told the Commanders’ ownership group that Trump wants the new stadium to be named after him, according to ESPN. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said "that would surely be a beautiful name."

The Commanders welcomed Trump’s visit.

'IT WOULD MEAN A LOT': RAMS QB MATTHEW STAFFORD CHERISHES BEING IN MVP CONVERSATION

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders club president Mark Clouse said earlier this week. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday."

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend an NFL regular-season game since 1978 when President Jimmy Carter was in office. Trump attended Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president has attended plenty of sporting events over the last 13 months. He was at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday night game when he was on the campaign trail last year. He’s been at UFC fights, the Daytona 500, U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.