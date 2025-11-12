Lions' Amon-Ra St Brown apologizes if he 'offended' anyone with Trump dance at game vs Commanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown apologized to anyone who was "offended" by his tribute to President Donald Trump during his team's victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

St. Brown performed Trump's signature dance after scoring a touchdown, and then pointed to the president, who was in attendance at Northwest Stadium.

The wide receiver addressed the incident and public response during an episode of his podcast on Wednesday.

"If I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we're having fun," he said. "If any president was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was."

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a regular season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978.

For St. Brown, it was a special occasion.

"Even after the game, someone tells me 'That's the first game that a president has been to in over 40 years,' first regular season game, which is crazy," St. Brown said. "We were just having fun doing the dance, it was nothing more, nothing less."

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis appeared to call out St. Brown for the dance in a since-deleted social media post.

"The truth comes to light," he wrote on Monday night before adding separately, "You do that in one of the blackest cities in America?"

Lewis, who is from Detroit and played college at Michigan, deleted the latter post.

St. Brown's Lions went on to beat Washington 44-22, as he finished with five catches for 58 yards and the touchdown.

Trump has attended plenty of sporting events over the last 13 months. In addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers game last season and the Super Bowl, he’s been at UFC fights, the Daytona 500, U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

Some Commanders fans at Sunday's game were the subject of controversy after they booed Trump as he read the names of those enlisting in the U.S. military over the team's public address system. The new members of the military were at Northwest Stadium as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities ahead of Veterans Day.

The boos came at a time when the view of Trump in the Washington, D.C., area was impacted by the recent government shutdown. Days before the game, ESPN reported that Trump wants the Commanders' new $3.7 billion stadium project to be named after him.

The White House did not confirm the report, but in a previous statement, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."